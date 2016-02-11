Md. Measure would End Animal Use in Medical Training

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A measure in Maryland would end animal use in medical education and training, if there is an alternative method.



The bill is scheduled to have a hearing on Thursday in the House Health and Government Operations Committee.



Bill supporters say Johns Hopkins University is the only school in the state, and one of two in the United States and Canada, that uses animals for medical education.



Johns Hopkins has been criticized for the use of live pigs in surgical training. Critics say that's unnecessary and outdated.