Arrest Made in Laurel School Bomb Threat

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department and Delaware State Police have made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat that was called into at Laurel Middle/Senior High School on Wednesday.

The call came in at around 8 a.m. Wednesday and the school was evacuated. During the evacuation, officers conducting the investigation were able to locate where the threat had originated from. Police said they made contact with the occupants of the home and were able to not only locate the phone that the threat was made on, but also the name and location of the person who made the threat.

Police said they arrested a 13-year-old boy from Laurel and charged him with one felony count of terroristic threatening cause to evacuate building, place, school, daycare, or long-term care facility. The teen was arraigned by JP Court #2 and released to his grandmother with a future court date.