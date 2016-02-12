DSP Investigating Serious Crash in Smyrna - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Investigating Serious Crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

Investigators say it happened around 5:45 p.m. on northbound Route 1 northbound, south of Exit 119,

Troopers say their preliminary investigation indicates the crash involved two vehicles, but the number of injured people and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

