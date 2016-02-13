Troopers Investigating Serious Crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware State Police are investigating a two car crash that occurred late Friday afternoon near Smyrna, injuring three people.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Friday February 12, 2016 as Elizabeth C. Gray, 34 of Dover was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1), south of Exit 119. For unknown reasons, Gray drove into the center median and then into the northbound lanes where she struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz nearly head-on.

Police say Elizabeth Gray, who was properly restrained, was removed from the scene by EMS and initially transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital (KGH) before being airlifted to Christiana Medical Center where she was admitted with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was cited for Careless Driving and No Proof of Insurance.

Ashkia C. Dickerson, 24 of Middletown, was the operator of the Chevy Cruz, and was properly restraint during the collision. She was transported to KGH along with her 18-year-old female passenger, also of Middletown, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SR1 northbound lanes were closed for approximately 90 minutes while the crash was investigated and cleared.