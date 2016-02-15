Viewing Scheduled for 1 of 2 Deputies Killed in Md. Shootout - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Viewing Scheduled for 1 of 2 Deputies Killed in Md. Shootout

Deputy Pat Dailey (center) flanked by his sons, Tyler and Bryan. (Photo: Joppa-Magnolia VFC via Facebook) Deputy Pat Dailey (center) flanked by his sons, Tyler and Bryan. (Photo: Joppa-Magnolia VFC via Facebook)

ABINGDON, Md. (AP) - A viewing is taking place for one of the two Harford County sheriff's deputies who were killed in a shootout earlier this week in Abingdon.
    
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says a viewing for Senior Deputy Patrick B. Dailey will take place Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa.
    
The funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the same church.
    
Dailey and Senior Deputy Mark Logsdon were killed in a shopping center shootout Wednesday by David Evans, who was also killed. A viewing for Logsdon will take place Thursday and Friday from 2 to 9 p.m., also at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. His funeral will take place Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

