Viewing Scheduled for 1 of 2 Deputies Killed in Md. Shootout

ABINGDON, Md. (AP) - A viewing is taking place for one of the two Harford County sheriff's deputies who were killed in a shootout earlier this week in Abingdon.



The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says a viewing for Senior Deputy Patrick B. Dailey will take place Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa.



The funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the same church.



Dailey and Senior Deputy Mark Logsdon were killed in a shopping center shootout Wednesday by David Evans, who was also killed. A viewing for Logsdon will take place Thursday and Friday from 2 to 9 p.m., also at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. His funeral will take place Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.