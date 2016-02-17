Delaware Panel Eyes Movie, TV Industries - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Panel Eyes Movie, TV Industries

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Is Delaware ready for its close-up?
    
A state panel that is meeting Wednesday in Dover is charged with implementing programs aimed at promoting a motion picture and television industry in Delaware.
    
The panel was formed pursuant to a resolution passed by lawmakers last year and signed by Gov. Jack Markell in July.
    
Initiatives the panel may look at include providing informational materials pointing out desirable shooting locations within the state, and cooperating with management and labor engaged in the movie and television industries.

