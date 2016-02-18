Teachers, Lawmakers, to Highlight Test-Reduction Measures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Teachers and lawmakers will be highlighting measures to reduce standardized testing demands in schools.



They have scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon.



One of the bills would limit the amount of time that could be devoted to federal, state and locally mandated tests for each grade to 2 percent of a school year's instruction time.



Another would end the state's ability to mandate that districts include PARCC scores in teacher and principal evaluations. PARCC stands for Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers.



A separate bill would change the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment to a sampling test. The measures are set to be heard in the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday afternoon.