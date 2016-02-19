Cracker Barrel Resolves Trademark Infringement Lawsuit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cracker Barrel Resolves Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: locations.crackerbarrel.com Courtesy: locations.crackerbarrel.com

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Attorneys for the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain and a Dewey Beach business have agreed to end a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Cracker Barrel.
    
A federal judge this week signed a permanent injunction and dismissal order that prohibits Highway I Limited Partnership and its business partners from using any trade dress, marks or designs in building a new Jimmy's Grill restaurant in Rehoboth that copy or are confusingly similar to those of Cracker Barrel restaurants.
    
They also are prohibited from committing any acts calculated to cause consumers to believe that any services at Jimmy's Grille are sponsored, approved or controlled by Cracker Barrel.
    
Cracker Barrel attorneys had alleged that the design for the Jimmy's Grille restaurant and gift shop copied and misappropriated the distinctive look of Cracker Barrel restaurants.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices