Cracker Barrel Resolves Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Attorneys for the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain and a Dewey Beach business have agreed to end a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Cracker Barrel.



A federal judge this week signed a permanent injunction and dismissal order that prohibits Highway I Limited Partnership and its business partners from using any trade dress, marks or designs in building a new Jimmy's Grill restaurant in Rehoboth that copy or are confusingly similar to those of Cracker Barrel restaurants.



They also are prohibited from committing any acts calculated to cause consumers to believe that any services at Jimmy's Grille are sponsored, approved or controlled by Cracker Barrel.



Cracker Barrel attorneys had alleged that the design for the Jimmy's Grille restaurant and gift shop copied and misappropriated the distinctive look of Cracker Barrel restaurants.

