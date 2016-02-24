Lawmakers Eye Education Needs of Visually Impaired Students

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Legislative budget writers are vowing to work with state officials to ensure that Delaware's visually impaired children get the help they need to be successful in school.



Members of the Joint Finance Committee heard emotional testimony Tuesday from parents and children who say they are not getting the specialized instruction they need.



The head of the state Division for the Visually Impaired says his agency serves about 260 students, including about 15 who require Braille instruction or other intensive help.



He also notes that there is a shortage of teachers who are fully credentialed to help the visually impaired, but that the division plans to roughly double the number of available educators and is working to help special education teachers obtain the skills they need to help the visually impaired.