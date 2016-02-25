Behavioral Health Advocates to Rally for Legislation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Behavioral health advocates in Maryland are planning to rally for measures in the state capital to help provide better access to mental health services.



People from about 40 groups are scheduled to rally in Annapolis on Thursday.



One of the measures they are supporting aims to ensure funding for community health providers is stable and reliable. It's known as the "Keep the Door Open Act," and it indexes annual funding in the budget to medical inflation.



Advocates say the bill is needed to attract and retain qualified licensed professionals and direct care workers.



Another bill would develop a plan to implement clinical walk-in services and mobile crisis teams statewide, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The plan would be developed by the state health department.