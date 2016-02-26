Markell to Speak at School-to-Work Conference

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. Jack Markell is meeting with business leaders and educators in Washington to discuss ways to help high school students move from the class room to the workplace.



Deputy federal labor secretary Christopher Lu also was among Friday's scheduled speakers at a luncheon hosted by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.



The meeting is aimed at strengthening the "School-to-Workforce Pipeline" by bringing business leaders together with more than 100 principals from top-performing STEM and magnet high schools from around the country.



The Cooke foundation is dedicated to advancing educational opportunities for promising students who have financial need. It has awarded $147 million in scholarships to almost 2,000 students and more than $88 million in grants to organizations that serve high-achieving, low-income students.