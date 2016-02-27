Smyrna Police Link Little Caesar's Robbery Suspect to December Domino's Robbery

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna Police Detectives have charged Vontaye Gilbert, 36 of Chestertown, MD with the December 23rd, 2015 robbery of Domino’s Pizza on E Glenwood Ave in Smyrna.

Police say Gilbert was initially arrested and charged by the SPD on 1/7/16 when he was captured fleeing a robbery he had just committed at the Little Caesar’s restaurant located on Jimmy Drive.

Police say on December 23rd, 2015 a black male wearing a mask and armed with an unknown type of handgun robbed employees of the Domino’s Pizza. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. After a thorough investigation and with the partnership and assistance of other regional law enforcement agencies, SPD detectives were able to positively identify Mr. Gilbert as the suspect.

Police say on 2/22/16 detectives formally charged Gilbert with the December robbery.

Gilbert who was still being held in the James T Vaughn Correctional Facility on cash bond from his January arrest was charged with Robbery 1st degree, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and Carrying a concealed deadly weapon in connection with the December incident. Gilbert was presented via video court at Justice of the Peace Court #2 where he was given an additional $72,000 secured bond and will continue to be held in the custody of the Dept. of Corrections pending a future court hearing.