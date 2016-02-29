Authorities Charge West Virginia Couple in Cancer Scam

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a West Virginia woman and her husband after officials say they scammed more than $82,000 from another couple by pretending the woman needed money for cancer treatments.



The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown (http://bit.ly/1RySx57 ) reports that 27-year-old Lee Anne McCauley has been arrested on charges including theft scheme and theft scheme conspiracy of $10,000 to $100,000. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that her husband, 34-year-old Brian Keith King Jr., has also been arrested in connection with the case.



Charging documents state that McCauley had told the couple she needed help for different treatments she was receiving across the nation.



A judge set bail at $80,000. Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Steiner told the judge Friday that McCauley and her family has no money to post bond.