Delaware State Police get New Stables for Horses

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - Gov. Jack Markell is joining law enforcement officials and lawmakers to celebrate the opening of a new horse stable facility for the Delaware State Police mounted patrol.



The new stables being showcased Tuesday are located on the grounds of the Department of Correction's Central Violation of Probation Center in Smyrna.



The stables are operated through a partnership between state police and the Department of Correction, providing job training opportunities for offenders who are housed on-site.