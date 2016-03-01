Governor's Task Force Arrest Ellendale Man During Heroin Investigation

LINCOLN, Del.- Members of the Delaware State Police Sussex County Governor’s Task Force have arrested an Ellendale man accused of selling heroin.



Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, the Sussex County Governor's Task Force was conducting an active investigation on 39-year-old Shyron R. for heroin distribution. Police said they received Information that Floyd was staying at a home on the 8000 block of North Old State Road near Lincoln and was wanted on three capiases out of Sussex County courts.

When troopers and Probation and Parole officers assigned to the task force arrived at the home, Floyd was observed standing outside the home. Police said that upon seeing the detectives, Floyd began to run into a wooded area north of the home.

According to police, troopers chased after Floyd and told him to stop before a state police K9 was released and successfully captured him without further incident. Upon searching the area of where Floyd was running, troopers said they located 102 bags of heroin totaling 1.53 grams.



Police said Floyd, who refused any medical attention due to minor abrasions while running through the woods, was transported back to Troop 4 in Georgetown where he was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Center on $20,000 secured bond.