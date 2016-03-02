Officials Eye Change to Vehicle Document Fee

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State transportation officials are accepting public comment on proposed changes to vehicle fees imposed by the Division of Motor Vehicles.



The DMV is authorized to collect a motor vehicle document fee when a vehicle changes hands. The fee is paid by the vehicle owner and goes to the transportation trust fund, is calculated on the gross purchase price, less any trade-in or allowance given by the seller.



Current rules allow the fee to be waived if the vehicle is a gift from one family member to another, but the vehicle cannot be considered a gift if there is a lien on it.



The proposed revision would authorize the DMV to not impose the fee in a family gift situation, even there is a lien on the vehicle.