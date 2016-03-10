Pennsylvania Man Dies in West Virginia Motorcycle Crash

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - West Virginia State Police say a Pennsylvania man has died from injuries he suffered when his motorcycle hit the rear of a car on Route 28 in Short Gap.



The man was identified as 68-year-old Dale Lyzbicki, of Somerset, Pennsylvania. Police say he was thrown off the motorcycle in Monday's traffic accident and was taken to a Maryland hospital, where he died Tuesday afternoon.



Police say Lyzbicki was driving the motorcycle when the bike hit the rear of a car that had stopped to turn. Police say 63-year-old Billie Lyzbicki, also of Somerset, was on the bike and also thrown off.



Police say the driver of the car, 20-year-old Kady Boudreaux, of La Plata and two passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.