2 Tax Preparers Plead Guilty to Defrauding Government

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two Tennessee men who worked for a tax preparation business in Richmond face up to eight years in prison for filing fraudulent returns.



U.S. District Court records show that 35-year-old Jeremy Blanchard and 35-year-old Erik Pittman, both of Memphis, pleaded guilty this week to a fraud conspiracy and aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return.



Blanchard and Pittman were preparers for Mo Money Taxes, which operated three branches in Richmond. According to a statement of facts filed in court, the defendants admitted filing for tax credits that customers were not entitled to receive. Their conduct cost the government between $250,000 and $550,000.



They will be sentenced June 8.