Police Find $100K in Drugs, 4 Guns in Elsmere Raid

ELSMERE, Del. (AP) - Elsmere police say they found steroids, marijuana, guns and other drugs in a home and storage locker belonging to a 51-year-old man.



Sgt. Phil Young says police executed a warrant to search Robert Johnson's property Friday, finding two pounds of high grade marijuana, 52 vials of steroids, 15 grams of cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamines and two handguns.



Young says police discovered two more firearms and 25 pounds of marijuana upon searching a storage locker that Johnson had access to.



Police estimate the street value of the drugs at about $100,000.



Johnson is facing 15 counts of firearms and drug-related charges. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

