Smoking in Cars with Kids could Soon be Illegal in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Smoking cigarettes in a vehicle in the presence of young children may soon be illegal in Virginia.



The bill awaiting the governor's signature would make it illegal to smoke in a motor vehicle with children under 8. Violators could be hit with a $100 fine.



The House voted in favor of the bill in February, and the Senate passed it March 3. It's now in the hands of Gov. Terry McAuliffe.



If signed, the law would take effect July 1. McAuliffe has until April 11 to act.



The violation would be a secondary offense, meaning it would affect only drivers already pulled over for other reasons.



Sponsor Del. Todd Pillion cites the harmful effects of secondhand smoke, especially on developing lungs.

