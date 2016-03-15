Fire Damages Cottage in Downtown Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking assistance from the community regarding an early Friday morning fire that damaged a downtown cottage.

Fire officials said that at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to 19 St. Louis Ave. for a reported house fire. Authorities said firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished a fire that had engulfed most of the ground floor of the older, two story wood structure. The house was found to be unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hotspots within the structure's walls and floors.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, anyone who was walking or driving along St. Louis Avenue between 10 p.m. Thursday, March 10, and 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, may have crucial information that could assist in solving the fire, and are being asked to contact the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 289-8765. Callers may remain anonymous.