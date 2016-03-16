Dover Police Make Arrest in Early Morning Stabbing

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have made an arrest in an early Wednesday morning stabbing that put a man in the hospital.

Police said that shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers located a 44-year-man who had been stabbed twice in the abdomen area.

Police said the victim was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he underwent surgery for his wounds. The victim is currently admitted but is in stable condition.

Through witness cooperation and investigative work, detectives said they were able to identify Tyrone Guinn as the suspect. Police said Guinn also threatened a witness in the home where the incident occurred and stole that person's cellphone and ID before fleeing from the scene.

Police said that at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the First State Fugitive Task Force located Guinn walking on Cherry Street and took him into custody without incident.

Guinn was charged with first-degree assault, terroristic threatening, theft under $1,500 and first-degree criminal trespass. He was ordered held on $53,100 secured bond.