Edwards to Speak to Kent County Democrats

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) - Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards is scheduled to talk about her Senate bid before the Kent County Democratic Club.



Edwards is giving the address in Chestertown on Thursday.



She is set to talk about protecting and expanding Social Security and Medicare, battling gun violence and making sure women receive equal pay for equal work.



Edwards is a Democrat who represents parts of Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties. She is running to succeed Sen. Barbara Mikulski, who is retiring at the end of her term.