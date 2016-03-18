Updated: Smyrna High School Teacher Caught in Child Predator Sting

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del.- An undercover investigation by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force has led to the arrested of a 35-year-old Smyrna High School teacher accused of soliciting sex from a minor.

Authorities said that in mid-February, Joshua Rutherford of Camden-Wyoming began a chat conversation with an undercover investigator he believed was the father of a teenage girl on an online social media network. During these chat conversations, investigators said Rutherford expressed his interest in meeting the daughter for sex, and also requested nude images.

On March 10, Rutherford arranged to meet the investigator at a park in Dover the next day, according to the task force. The following day, members of the task force, assisted by the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, arrested Rutherford. He was charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a child under 18 to engage in prohibited sexual act, and one count of attempted dealing in child pornography.

Search warrants were executed at Rutherford’s home and on the vehicle that he was operating. As a result of the two search warrants, detectives said they seized a laptop computer, an external hard drive, numerous USB thumb drives and other related evidence. Additional charges will be based upon that examination, investigators said.

Rutherford was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and ordered held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on a $50,000 secured bail.

Investigators said that at the time of his arrest, Rutherford was employed as a teacher at Smyrna High School. According to Smyrna Superintendent of Schools Deborah Wicks, Rutherford was placed on unpaid leave immediately after his arrest. Rutherford had been employed by the school district since mig-August, Wicks said.

Members of the task force ask anyone with information or concerns about Rutherford to call (302) 739-2030.