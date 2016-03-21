Boy Rescued After Falling Into 30-Foot Hole in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. (AP) - Officials say an 11-year-old boy has been rescued after falling into a 30-foot-deep hole in Rosedale.



Baltimore County Fire Department spokesman Tim Rostkowski says rescue crews used a rope attached with a harness to pull the boy out of the hole Sunday night. Firefighters say the child was trapped for about a half hour.



Officials say a second boy, who had also fallen in the hole, was able to climb out to flag down someone for help.



Both children were taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital for treatment. Officials said they were listed in serious but stable condition as of late Sunday.



Firefighters say the hole opened beneath a mulched area. Rostkowski says the children were playing there when the soft spot in the ground caved in.



Authorities are investigating.