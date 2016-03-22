Judge Rejects New Bail Hearing in Barbershop Killings

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware judge has denied a new bail hearing for a former death-row inmate charged with killing a man and a young boy at a Wilmington barbershop in 2001.



Chauncey Starling was sentenced to death for the killings of 5-year-old Damon Gist Jr. and 28-year-old Darnell Evans at the Made 4 Men barbershop.



Delaware's Supreme Court ruled in December that Starling was entitled to a new trial because of his defense attorney's mistakes and prosecutors' failure to disclose information about the state's key witness.



Following that ruling, Starling's attorneys sought a new hearing to determine whether he is eligible for bail while awaiting a re-trial.



A judge this week rejected the request, saying a 2002 court ruling that Starling was not entitled to bail remains the law of the case.