Dover Man Arrested Twice in a Week for Threats Against City of Dover Employees

DOVER, Del- The Dover Police Department arrested a Dover man for the second time in less than a week for threats made against City of Dover employees.

Police say Anthony Irvin, 43, was originally arrested on Friday, March 18th following an incident in which he became disorderly with an employee on the 2nd floor of City Hall and made verbal threats to the employee and other city officials. They say Irvin left City Hall prior to police arrival. When Dover Police Officers obtained warrants for Irvin's arrest, they attempted to take him into custody at his residence at Lost Tree Court. Upon seeing police arrive, Irvin went inside his residence and refused to come out for approximately 43 minutes. Irvin eventually surrendered to police after speaking with his attorney and was charged with Terroristic Threatening and Disorderly Conduct and was later released on $1,250 unsecured bond and a no contact order with City Hall and the employee he threatened.

Then, on Wednesday, March 23rd, Police say the Dover Police Department received a call from a City of Dover employee stating that he was threatened by a suspect later identified as Anthony Irvin. The city employee was traveling in a marked City of Dover vehicle in the area of Pear Street and Walker Road. Irvin, who was also in a vehicle, pulled alongside the City of Dover vehicle and threatened the employee, stating he would come to his house and harm him and continued to shout various profanities. Irvin was also charged with Terroristic Threatening and Disorderly Conduct in this incident and was held at JTVCC in default of $1,250 cash.