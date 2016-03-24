Hogan Not Backing Trump

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's second Republican governor in 46 years said Thursday that he does not think Donald Trump should be the GOP nominee for president and will consider voting for someone else if he does end up on the ballot in November.



Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, told The Associated Press in an interview that he has "no idea who I'm going to vote for."



"I'm not a Trump fan," Hogan said. "I don't think he should be the nominee. At this point in time, I have no idea who the candidates are going to be or who I'm going to vote for."



The governor made some of his most extensive comments yet on how turned off he is by the presidential campaign. Hogan said he has no plans to attend the Republican National Convention this July in Cleveland, and can't even "stand to watch the debates on TV."



"I don't even want to be involved," Hogan said. "It's a mess. I hate the whole thing. I don't think we have the best candidates in either party that are being put up. I don't like the dialogue. I don't like the things that are going on, and I'm sick of talking about it, because it's not anything I have anything to do with."



Maryland's primary is April 26.



Hogan said he's focused on being governor.



"I've got enough things on my plate," he said. "I'm not a professional politician, you know? I'm a business guy who's got my hands full trying to run the state of Maryland."