Group Pegs New Higher Ed Spending at $313 Million

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia says the proposed budget passed by the General Assembly would mean an extra $313 million for higher education and could lessen the need for tuition increases.



The group released its analysis Wednesday.



G. Gilmer Minor III, the group's chairman, praised the two $105 billion budget lawmakers passed earlier this month, saying it could mean the lowest rate of tuition increases in 15 years.



The budget includes raises for college faculty and increased investment in workforce development programs.



Gov. Terry McAuliffe still has to sign off on the budget, and can try to amend or veto parts of it.