Cardin to Meet with Supreme Court Nominee Merrick Garland

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Ben Cardin is scheduled to meet with Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.



The senator is set to meet Garland on Monday in Washington and meet with reporters.



The Maryland Democrat says it's necessary for the Senate to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to consider the nomination through a fair hearing and thoughtful floor debate.



Cardin says Garland is an "eminently qualified pick."



President Barack Obama nominated Garland to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last month. Garland is now chief judge of the federal appeals court in Washington.