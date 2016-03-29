2 Bald Eagles Released After Rehabilitation in Delaware

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) - Two bald eagles recently recovered from the fields near Dagsboro have been rehabilitated and released into the wild.



The two birds were among several dead or sick bald eagles discovered in Sussex County earlier this month.



A team from Tri-State Bird and Rescue Research Inc. released the last of the two surviving birds on Monday at a field in Sussex County. The other surviving bird, an immature female, was released last week.



Lisa Smith, executive director of Tri-State, said the birds were in such bad shape when they first arrived that they "weren't standing." Over the next several days, they received both oral and intravenous medicines.



Wildlife officials have said they don't know what caused the eagles to become sick and die.