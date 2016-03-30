Proposed Settlement for Injured Police Trainee in Dispute - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Proposed Settlement for Injured Police Trainee in Dispute

BALTIMORE (AP) - A lawyer for a police trainee who lost his eye after being accidently shot during a training exercise says a proposed $200,000 settlement is not enough.
    
The Daily Record of Baltimore (bit.ly/21T9LwU) reports that the Baltimore City Board of Estimates is expected consider the proposed settlement for Raymond Gray on Wednesday.
    
But A. Dwight Pettit, Gray's attorney, says "it's not a real settlement officer," noting that Gray's medical bills have already surpassed $800,000.
    
Gray was training to become a University of Maryland police officer three years ago when an instructor mistakenly used a live weapon to demonstrate the danger of standing in a line of fire.
    
The city says $200,000 is the most Gray could recover under state law, but his attorney notes that the cap has been waived before.

