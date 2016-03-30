Proposed Settlement for Injured Police Trainee in Dispute



BALTIMORE (AP) - A lawyer for a police trainee who lost his eye after being accidentally shot during a training exercise says a proposed $200,000 settlement is not enough.



The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is expected consider the proposed settlement for Raymond Gray on Wednesday.



But A. Dwight Pettit, Gray's attorney, says "it's not a real settlement officer," noting that Gray's medical bills have already surpassed $800,000.



Gray was training to become a University of Maryland police officer three years ago when an instructor mistakenly used a live weapon to demonstrate the danger of standing in a line of fire.



The city says $200,000 is the most Gray could recover under state law, but his attorney notes that the cap has been waived before.