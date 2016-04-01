Severna Park Osprey Camera Goes Live

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) - A live video stream has been launched to all bird lovers to peak into the nest of two ospreys in Severna Park.



The Capital newspaper (http://bit.ly/1RQTp8Q ) reports that the stream went live Thursday and was organized by a local couple, Mark and Heather Jeweler, who had admired the nesting pair for years.



The nest is atop an elevated platform that Baltimore Gas and Electric built for the two birds. The ospreys had lost their home atop a light pole that was removed when construction started at Severna Park High School.



The camera was donated by the California-based streaming service HDonTap. Comcast is providing free Internet service for the stream.



The public can learn more about the project at severnaparkospreys.com.

