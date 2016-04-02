Rehoboth Woman Charged with Stealing from a Bus Service

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police arrested and charged a 44 year old Rehoboth woman stemming from an incident that happened on February 19, 2016.

Police say Tara L. Barr was charged with theft under $1500.00 and attempted use of a payment card under $1500.00.

Police say the investigation revealed that Barr obtain bank account information belonging to a local bus service and used the bank account to withdraw money. They say Barr also had possession of a credit card belonging to a deceased person and attempted to use it several times.

Barr was arraigned and released on $1,000.00 unsecured bond.