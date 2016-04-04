National Parks in Maryland Launch Geocaching Game

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - The National Park Service and the Maryland Geocaching Society aim to introduce more people to the game of finding hidden objects using GPS devices.



They've announced a six-week collaboration challenging people to find 10 geocaches in nine national parks across the state.



Two geocaches have been placed in the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. There's one each at Assateague Island National Seashore, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Monument, Catoctin Mountain Park, Monocacy National Battlefield, the Hampton National Historic Site, Greenbelt Park, Piscataway Park and the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail.



The event will end with a picnic May 14 at a location that will be revealed to participants in early May.



More information is available at the Maryland Geocaching Society's website: http://www.mdgps.org .