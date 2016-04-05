Md. Governor to Hold News Conference in Session's Last Week - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Governor to Hold News Conference in Session's Last Week

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave his second annual State of the State address Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Annapolis. (Photo credit: MPT live stream) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave his second annual State of the State address Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Annapolis. (Photo credit: MPT live stream)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has scheduled a news conference to discuss the legislative session, which is in its last week.
    
The news conference, which is set for Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis, comes as the Democrat-controlled General Assembly has passed about 30 bills to his desk.
    
The measures have cleared the legislature in time to require the governor to either sign or veto them before the legislative session ends Monday at midnight. That gives the General Assembly a chance to override vetoes they don't support this year, instead of waiting until they gather again for next year's session.
    
Hogan already has vetoed one bill. It would create a scoring system to prioritize transportation projects for funding.

