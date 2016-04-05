Code Purple in Effect in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- With temperatures expected in the 20's overnight, Code Purple Sanctuaries in Western Sussex will be open past regular season.

Emergency shelters for Delaware's homeless open their doors when the temperatures drop below freezing. They provide beds and blankets as well as food, toiletries and sometimes transportation.

Georgetown Presbyterian Church (Extreme Weather year-round sanctuary) will be open tonight (April 5th) through Saturday for Men. Men must be in the hall by 9 PM at Georgetown Presbyterian Church.

Also open tonight (April 5th) only and for men at 7 PM is St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Check in by 9 PM.

Please call Nikki Gonzalez, Code Purple Director for more information 302-519-0024.

