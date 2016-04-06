Police Probe 'Suspicious Death' of Woman Found in Ditch

CLINCHPORT, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's death is being treated as suspicious after she was found lying in a ditch and later died.



Virginia State Police said in a news release that 35-year-old Sirena L. Flint of Dickenson County was found lying alongside a road on March 30 in Scott County's Clinchport community. Flint was hospitalized and died on Monday.



Officials say her remains have been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.



Authorities have not said what injuries the woman was suffering from.

