Former Candidate Discharged from Probation in Sex Abuse Case

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware state Senate candidate accused of repeatedly molesting a young, male neighbor more than 25 years ago has been discharged from probation, and the case against him closed.



Court records show that Eric Bodenweiser was discharged from probation March 22.



Bodenweiser was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading no contest last year to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact.



Prosecutors later charged him with violating probation for refusing to talk candidly about the case in a lie detector test and mandatory group therapy sessions.



But Bodenweiser, who entered the no-contest plea after a Sussex County trial ended in a hung jury, asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.



The probation violation charge was subsequently withdrawn in accordance with a stipulation reached by attorneys in September.