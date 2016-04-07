Driver Injured in Blades Crash Involving School Bus

BLADES, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was hurt in a Thursday morning crash in Blades involving a Seaford school bus.

Troopers said that at around 8:30 a.m., 42-year-old Gabrieala Rojas-Herrara, of Blades, was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on South Market Street, (US Alt. 13) Blades. Police said that meantime, 59-year-old Alice S. Collick, of Laurel, was operating a 2004 International School Bus westbound on 8th Street and stopped before making a right-hand turn onto South Market Street. The bus pulled into the path of the Trailblazer and struck the rear right passenger door and rear fender with its front left bumper, investigators said. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop in the area of the crash.

Troopers said Collick and 18 students on board the bus were uninjured in the collision.



Police said Rojas-Herrera was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was ticketed for driving while suspended.



Collick, who police said was uninjured in the crash, was ticketed for failure to remain stopped.



US Alt. 13 South Market Street was impacted for approximately 45 minutes while the crash was investigated and cleared.

