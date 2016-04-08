Young People Gather for Youth Government Conference - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Young people from across the state are taking over Legislative Hall, at least temporarily.
    
Gov. Jack Markell planned to welcome middle school and high school students to Dover on Friday for opening ceremonies of the 48th annual YMCA of Delaware Youth in Government event.
    
The program is a national teen leadership initiative featuring state-organized model government programs.
    
Following Friday's opening ceremony for the 2016 Model Legislative and Judicial Conference, students will spend three days debating legislation and participating in a mock appellate competition.

