Anne Arundel Sheriff Arrested After Domestic Dispute

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Authorities say Anne Arundel County's sheriff has been arrested following a domestic dispute.
    
County police department spokesman Lt. Michael Brothers says Sheriff Ronald Bateman was taken into custody Sunday night.
    
Online court records show Bateman has been charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
    
County police plan to hold a press conference Monday to provide more information about the case.
    
Bateman, an Annapolis native, has been the sheriff since 2006.
 

