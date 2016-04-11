Anne Arundel Sheriff Arrested After Domestic Dispute

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Authorities say Anne Arundel County's sheriff has been arrested following a domestic dispute.



County police department spokesman Lt. Michael Brothers says Sheriff Ronald Bateman was taken into custody Sunday night.



Online court records show Bateman has been charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.



County police plan to hold a press conference Monday to provide more information about the case.



Bateman, an Annapolis native, has been the sheriff since 2006.

