Delaware Lawmakers Eye Bill Adding Motorcycles to Lemon Law

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Motorcycle buyers in Delaware who find themselves with faulty bikes may no longer be stuck with trying to make lemonade out of lemons.



The state House was to vote Tuesday on legislation adding motorcycles to the consumer protections for new vehicles under Delaware's "lemon law."



The bill passed the Senate unanimously in January.



Under the law, a new vehicle that is subject to at least four repair attempts because of the same problem within the warranty period or one year of delivery, or that is out of service for more than 30 days, is presumed to be a lemon.



The law requires the manufacturer in such an instance to replace the vehicle or give the consumer a full refund. The consumer can refuse a replacement vehicle and demand a repurchase.

