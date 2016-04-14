State Employee Resigns Amid Drunken Driving Offenses

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Maryland State Highway Administration employee has resigned after being charged with drunken driving offenses while operating a state car.

SHA spokesman Dave Buck says 36-year-old Rachael Gingrich resigned from her job as a legislative manager April 7.



Police and online court records show Gingrich had been driving April 6 when she was pulled over by a state trooper.



Maryland State Police spokesman Cpl. DaVaughn Parker says an investigation showed the driver was intoxicated. He says the car had state government tags.



SHA communications director Valerie Burnette Edgar says the car was an agency pool car.



Records show Gingrich faces multiple violations including driving while under the influence of alcohol.



The newspaper says Gingrich declined to comment through her husband, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks.

