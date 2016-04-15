Officials Seek Woman who Failed to Return from Work Release

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a woman who failed to return from a work release program.



The Delaware Department of Correction says Sarah Hudson didn't return Thursday to the Sussex Work Release Center in Georgetown.



She was given an authorized work pass from the center, which is a Level Four facility where the DOC manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community.



Offenders are permitted to leave the facility to go to work, seek job opportunities or attend approved treatment sessions.



Officials say Hudson was serving time for probation violation. She's described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on her right ankle and both arms.



Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

