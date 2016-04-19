Beebe Healthcare Lifts Temporary Visitor Policy

LEWES, Del.- As the number of flu cases in Sussex County has subsided, Beebe Healthcare has lifted the temporary visitors' policy enacted in March 2016.

Children under the age of 16 are now allowed to visit hospitalized patients. Young children should continue to be accompanied by an adult.

The decision to restrict children visitors was made to protect the health and safety of patients, as well as visitors, children, and those caring for patients. Children and teens younger than 16 are at a greater risk for flu complications and remain contagious longer than adults.

While most people with flu experience a mild illness and don't need medical care, those with chronic illnesses, such as many of our patients, are at a high risk for developing complications, such as pneumonia. Flu is the most common cause of viral pneumonia in adults.