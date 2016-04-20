Ex-Prison Chief Gets Shorter Sentence After Being Threatened

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A former Delaware prison security chief serving time behind bars after being accused of having sex with an inmate has received a shorter sentence because his attorney says he was threatened by other inmates.



A judge modified Fred Way III's sentence last week.



Way was initially ordered to serve 25 weekends at Plummer Community Corrections Center, but he will now serve seven days in the prison's secured housing unit followed by three months of house arrest.



Way's attorney, Thomas Foley, says inmates threatened Way during his first weekend there.



Department of Correction spokeswoman Chelsea Hicks says officials found Way's amended sentence acceptable.



Way, who worked at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty in January to official misconduct charges related to the case.



