Woman Stopped After Trying to Carry Loaded Gun on Plane

Woman Stopped After Trying to Carry Loaded Gun on Plane

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A woman has been cited after officials say she tried to bring a loaded gun on a plane at the Norfolk International Airport.
    
Multiple media outlets report the incident happened Thursday morning.
    
Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says the woman was passing through a security checkpoint when an X-ray machine detected the loaded .380-caliber handgun.
    
The woman was stopped, and TSA officers contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun.
    
The woman was issued a citation for a state weapons charge.
    
Farbstein says the woman was ticketed to fly to Newark.
    
The arrest did not affect airport operations.

