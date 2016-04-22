Salisbury Zoo’s Bear Cub to go to the San Diego Zoo

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo has separated its bear cub, Alba, from her mother Chaska in preparations to send her to the San Diego Zoo.

According to the zoo, this was done because both mom and cub have shown through their behaviors that it is time for Alba to “leave the nest.” In the wild at around 1 year of age a cub will leave its mother and venture out into the forest ready to start a new life, perhaps with offspring of its owns someday. Andean bears, like most bears, naturally are solitary animals. They rarely come in contact with other bears unless they are seeking a mate. Our bears are just exhibiting expected and normal behaviors and we must honor their instincts.

Salisbury Zoo staffers said they are both sad and happy as they prepare for Alba’s departure. The keepers have worked very hard to provide both mom and cub with a stimulating and supportive environment. Their success is marked by the fact that the bears are acting like bears.

Alba will be sent to the San Diego Zoo where eventually she will be paired with another Andean bear, Turbo. With only 20,000 Andean bears estimated to be left in the wild these bears are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The zoo is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and its species survival plan program to identify a suitable mate for Chaska.